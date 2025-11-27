Winter session of Odisha Assembly to commence today, Ruling party and Opposition to face-off

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The winter session of the Odisha Assembly is set to begin today, with the Ruling Party and Opposition expected to clash over various state issues.

The Opposition has strategized to corner the government, while the Ruling Party is prepared to counter their attacks.

Before the session, the legislative parties of the three major parties finalized their strategies.

The BJD plans to raise concerns about law and order, women’s safety, communal tensions, farmers’ issues, and alleged employment scams.

Advertisement

The Congress will focus on women’s harassment, vote theft during the Nuapada by-election, unemployment, corruption in recruitment, and farmers’ problems.

The Ruling Party is ready to showcase its 16-month achievements and address opposition queries.

The session runs from November 27 to December 31, with the supplementary budget on November 28 and the appropriation bill on December 8.