Bhubaneswar: The Winter session of the Odisha Assembly is slated to start on November 26, 2024 per the official notification released on Wednesday.

It is worth noting that, the winter session of the Odisha Assembly will have 30 working days. That is, the Assembly will be in session till December 31, 2024.

The Finance Minister will present the interim budget for the Financial Year 2024-25. The State interim budget shall be presented on November 26.

