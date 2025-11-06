Winter in Odisha: Temperature to drop by 2-4 degrees in the next two days

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has beginning to feel the coldness of winter as the night temperature has dropped by nearly five degrees Celsius in the last few days under the influence of the dry-cold wind coming from the west. Many places across the state has reported temperature below 15 degrees Celsius.

According to weather reports, the temperature in various places across the state has dropped by three degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

Phulbani has been registered as the coldest place in the state as the city temperature was recorded at 12.5 degrees. Many places of the state has also witnessed heavy fog. Koraput faced a foggy morning with heavy fog blanketing the city while Rourkela witnessed light fog today.

The night temperatures will drop by 2 to 4 degree Celsius in the next two days under the influence of the dry-cold air which is entering the state from the northwest, informed the weather department.