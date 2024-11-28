Winter Census reveals presence of 2103 elephants in Odisha, watch

Bhubaneswar: The Winter Census has revealed about presence of 2103 elephants in Odisha. This numbers of elephants were counted in 38 Forest Divisions of the State.

As per reports, there are 2103 elephants present in Odisha now as per the winter census of this pachyderms. Those include 334 adult tuskers, 12 adult makhnas, 678 adult females, 186 sub-adult tuskers, 4 sub-adult makhnas, 305 subadult females, 181 juveniles and 403 calves.

Evidence of elephant presence were not found in 13 Divisions during this winter census.

It is to be noted that the last elephant census was carried out in May, 2024 wherein 2098 elephants were counted which included 313 adult tuskers, 13 adult makhnas, 748 adult females, 142 sub-adult tuskers, 6 sub-adult makhnas, 282 sub-adult females, 209 juveniles and 385 calves.

Watch the video here: