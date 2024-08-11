Wildlife officials arrest poacher from Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary, weapons seized

By Subadh Nayak
Baripada: Wildlife officials in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district reportedly arrested a poacher from Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary and seized weapons from his possession.

Sai Kiran, the Deputy Director of Similipal North WL Division, informed that Wildlife officials from Chahala Range while patrolling near the Poragoda footpath spotted several people entering the restricted zone of the Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary with weapons and conducted a raid.

On seeing the forest officials the poachers fled from the spot, said the Deputy Director adding that the officials however, managed to nab one Mangal Bansingh, a 43-year-old resident of Nuniagoda village.

He further said that a bow, three arrows, and a bag containing cooked rice were also seized from Mangal’s possession.

