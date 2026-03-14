Wild fire spreading inside several forests of Odisha

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Shimlipal: Several forest areas in Shimilipal and Nayagarh districts are burning due to wild fire. Sources have revealed that a fire that broke out inside the Manbhanga Beet area of ​​​​Podadiha range of Shimlipal’s South Division, is spreading unobstructed inside the forest.

The spreading fire has put the life of wild animals living in the forest at risk. Meanwhile, the forest department has failed to contain the wildfire and douse the flame. The fire has burnt many medicinal trees and shrubs.

Similarly, various forests in Nayagarh district have caught fire. The forest fire is reportedly spreading in the Dasapalla, Pancharida and Khandapada range.

The fire reportedly erupted at the beginning of the summer season and since then been spreading in the forests.

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The forest department held awareness programmes in Pala, Dasakthiya and villages and said that miscreants are setting fire to the forest. The fire in the Dasapalla range forest has destroyed the wildlife habitat, while the fire has reached the villages in some places.

Meanwhile, the DFO said that the forest department staff is extinguishing the fire with the help of satellite images.

Odisha is suffering from high heat as the day temperature continues to rise day by day and the rising numbers of wild fires is making the situation worse as forests help to reduce the temperature.