Wild elephant responses to dance request of youth in Keonjhar district, watch

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Champua: A lone tusker responded to a young man’s dance request in Keonjhar district, Odisha, recently. The video of the elephant shaking its head to the youth’s folded-hand dance has gone viral.

Two solitary elephants had returned to the Sarei forest of Champua section from the Ukhunda section of Champua forest Range in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

One of them, the lone tusker, ventured into the Baitarani river bed, attracting a crowd. A young man started dancing in front of the elephant, requesting it to join in with folded hands. The elephant obliged, dancing in rhythm and shaking its head, delighting the onlookers.

The incident showcases the unique bond between humans and wildlife. The solitary elephant’s response to the young man’s request has brought joy to many, highlighting the importance of coexisting with nature.

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Watch the video here: