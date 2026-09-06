Watch: Wild elephant enters into village, plays football in Mayurbhanj

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Mayurbhanj: In a rather amusing incident, a wild elephant was seen playing with a football in Bausuli village ground in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

The wild elephant reportedly had been wreaking havoc for the past few days. It has been destroying crops and causing extensive damage, the jumbo even broke a tractor on Saturday in Rasagobindapur village.

Later, the wild elephant entered into the playground where the children were playing football in Bausuli village under the Amarapada Panchayat. Seeing the elephant, the children ran away in fear. The elephant reportedly played with the football by pushing it with its trunk and bounced it around. The elephant played for some time then left the ground.

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The sight of the elephant, which was causing havoc in the area, playing with the ball surprised many people. So, some individual captured the the scene on a mobile phone. The video of the elephant playing is being widely circulating on the internet.

Meanwhile, the appearance and destruction caused by the elephant have triggered panic among the people of the area.