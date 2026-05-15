Wild elephant claims another life in Angul

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Angul: Fear continues to grip villages in Angul district after another person lost his life in a wild elephant attack. The latest incident was reported from Talamul village under Banarpal police limits, where an elderly man was trampled to death by an elephant while he was asleep inside his house on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Arata Bhoi, a resident of Talamul village.

According to reports, the wild elephant entered the village late at night and attacked the house before killing the elderly man to death.

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The incident has triggered panic among locals, who alleged that elephant movement near human settlements have increased in recent days.

Forest officials and police personnel reached the spot after receiving information and started an investigation into the incident.

Notably, this comes just a day after a woman from Kusumpata village under Bantala police limits was killed in a similar elephant attack while she had gone near a forest area to collect fallen mangoes, raising fresh concerns over increasing human-elephant conflict in the region.