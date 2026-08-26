Wild bear spotted sleeping inside school premises, triggers panic in Koraput

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Lamtaput: A wild bear was spotted sleeping on the premises of a school in Guneipada area under Lamataput block of ​​Koraput district, triggering panic among the residents of several villages.

Sources revealed that the bear was spotted roaming around several villages. On Wednesday, some villagers saw the wild animal sleeping on the veranda of the village school during the morning hours.

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The bear allegedly runs into the forest after hearing the people’s voice then comes back towards the village during evening hours. However, it has not harmed anyone till now. So, some people suspect that the bear could be someone’s pet.

On the other hand, the Lamataput forest officials have been monitoring the bear’s movements and a special team has been formed to ensure that the bear does not approach the village area.

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