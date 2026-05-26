Wild Bear Roams Mayurbhanj Village at Night, Villagers Terrified, Watch

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Udala: A wild bear has been roaming in the Udala area of Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, for the last few days. The sightings have been reported from Bairatpur village under the Kaptipada Forest Range.

According to reports, the large bear enters the village at midnight. Villagers say it comes out in the evening and roams the streets all night.

CCTV footage of the bear moving through the village lanes has gone viral.

The bear has been spotted around the temple square and on village roads, leaving residents frightened and reluctant to step out after dark.

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A few days ago, the same bear fell into a gorge about 2 km from the village. It was rescued and released in a secluded spot near Bairatpur. Since then, it has been frequenting the village, raising concern among locals.

The Forest Department has been urged to intervene.

Watch the video here: