Wife of BJD leader found dead in backyard of house in Odisha’s Nuapada district

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Nuapada: The wife of a BJD leader was reportedly found dead in the backyard of their house in Nuapada district of Odisha yesterday night. She was wife of BJD leader Harischandra Panda.

The deceased woman has been identified as Puja Panda, the wife of Harischandra Panda.

As per reports, the woman’s body was found hanging in a tree in the backyard of their house yesterday night. After getting information, the Nuapada Sadar police station has started an investigation at the scene.

Additional SP Ranjit Naik and Nuapada Sadar PS IIC Gangadhar Meher reached the scene around 9 pm and recovered the body. The body was recovered at around 10 pm and taken to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem. After sending the body for post-mortem, the police started an investigation.

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The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

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