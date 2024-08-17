Wife catches husband red handed with another woman in Odisha’s Nayagarh dist, watch

Advertisement

Nayagarh: A wife reportedly caught her husband red handed with another woman in Nayagarh district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in the Malisahi village under Gania Police Station limits in the district.

As per reports, Debashish Behera, husband of Kalpana, was working as a forester under the Badmul Forest range in Nayagarh district. According to his wife Kalpana Behera, Debashish had an extra marital affair. The lady has alleged that her husband had an immoral relationship with one of his lady colleagues. She claimed that this relation was for two years.

Reportedly, yesterday, after receiving information from a solid source about the presence of her husband in the house of the said lady colleague, Kalpana, accompanied by police personnel went to the lady colleague’s house and reportedly caught her husband with the lady red-handed.

Following the incident, Kalapana has lodged a complaint against her husband at Gania Police Station. Police have detained Debashish Behera and his alleged girlfriend.

We are yet to receive response of Gania Police in this case.

