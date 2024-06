Who will get what portfolio in the new BJP government in Odisha, here goes the list

Bhubaneswar: Who will be the minister in the new BJP government in Odisha, which MLA will get the minister post from which district. There is a major discussion about this in all the political circles.

According to reports, the Brajrajnagar MLA Suresh Pujari, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, Ranpur MLA Surma Padhi and Gopalpur MLA Bibhuthi Jena are in the ministerial race. Similarly, the name of Laxman Bagh, who lost to Naveen Patnaik in Kantbanji seat, is also being discussed.

It is further worth mentioning that, the Jharsuguda MLA Tankdhar Tripathi, Parjang MLA Bibhuthi Pradhan, Dhamnagar MLA Surya Suraj Sthitaprajna, Bhanjnagar MLA Pradyumna Naik are also in the race.

Similarly, Brahamgiri MLA Bingnesh Mohapatra, Pipili MLA Ashrit Patnaik have been elected for the first time, but they are still in discussion for ministerial posts.

Veteran leader Padmalochan Panda from Balasore district, Remuna MLA Govind Chandra Das, MLA Samarani Naik are being discussed. BJP’s performance in Mayurbhanj district is good. For this, Morada MLA Krishnachandra Mohapatra, Bangiriposhi leader Sanjali Murmu might get ministerial post. Ekamra Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh, Mahakalapada MLA Durga Prasanna Naik, Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond, Kotpad MLA Rupu Bhatra are also in the race.

Also Read: Odisha CM Designate Mohan Charan Majhi Meets BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik