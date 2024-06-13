Who will be the next DGP of Odisha after the new BJP government in the state, discussions rife

Bhubaneswar: Who will be the DGP after the formations of the Mohan Majhi led BJP government, there are discussions in every segment. Now Arun Sarangi is the DGP in-charge. If is to be seen whether he will become the full time DGP or will the beacon be handed over to someone else.

Discussions are underway as to whether a new DGP will be appointed by the new government. 90s batch IPS officer Arun Sarangi took charge as DGP on December 31. The general election has been conducted smoothly. His role was important in making the elections violence-free and impartial.

Similarly, 1990 batch IPS officer Sudhanshu Sarangi can also be the next DGP. 1990 batch IPS officer Sudhanshu Sarangi has now been posted as DG Fire. Till 2019, he was the Police Commissioner. For more than 34 years, he has successfully served in various positions.

Further it is worth mentioning that, in terms of experience 1988 batch IPS Arun Kumar Rai is also a contender for the post. He is now the head of the printing press. Similarly, 1989 batch IPS Amrit Mohan Prasad is now posted as Jail DG. According to the discussions, the new government may give the responsibility to an orthodox DGP.