White Coat Ceremony Held for New MBBS and BDS Batch at KIMS

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) welcomed its newest batch of MBBS and BDS students with a White Coat and Oath-Taking Ceremony, a symbolic rite of passage marking the beginning of their medical journey.

The event saw the participation of KIIT and KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. CBK Mohanty, Principal Prof (Dr) R.C. Das, KIMS Medical Superintendent Dr. M.R. Behera, Vice Principal Prof (Dr) Lalatendu Mohanty and Dr. Abhiksheet Panda, Dean, Research and professor KIIT Dental College.

Dr Samanta, in his address, inspired students to make good use of their five year programme at KIMS. Students are encouraged to adhere to the principle of Sikshya with Sanskar in their lives. Every student at KIIT, KISS, and KIMS is provided with Sikshya with Sanskar to foster their development into good human beings. Students at KIMS have been afforded excellent opportunities, which they should cultivate.

During the ceremony, Dr CBK Mohanty motivated the new batch to fully utilize the extensive resources available to them at KIMS. “MBBS is a challenging curriculum. Speaking about the significance of the White Coat Ceremony, Dr. Mohanty said, White Coat is more than just an article of clothing. It represents compassion, humanity, dignity, and integrity. Medical students must strive to become doctors who embody humanity, rather than merely focusing on technical skills.

In his welcoming speech, Dr. R.C. Das emphasized the significance of human values and compassion that medical professionals should uphold upon receiving their white coats. He further stated that humility is a crucial aspect of the white coat. The white coat serves to educate medical students about ethics, which plays a vital role in shaping their behaviour throughout their lives. Among others Dr. R. N. Samanta, Advisor, Dr. Subhranshu Patro, HoD Medicine; and Dr. Dillip Panda, GD, KIMS were also present.