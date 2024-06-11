Bhubaneswar: A big question is now doing the rounds where will the new CM live, where is the official residence of Odisha CM. The former CM of Odisha Naveen Patnaik had never used an official accommodation in his entire tenure of 24 years and three months.

The BJD Supremo lives in Naveen Niwas, a paternal residence that was built by his father Biju Patnaik. He also used to conduct many official meetings in his residence. The residence is so huge that it could easily accommodate the entire carcade of the Chief Minister.

It is worth mentioning here that, the official residence of Odisha CM before Naveen Patnaik took over was the present building that is being used as the CM grievance cell. The building is situated near the Governor House. This had been used by the former CMs of Odisha that is Giridhar Gamang and Janaki Ballav Patnaik during their reign.

But since the building has been used as a government building since the past 24 plus years the question has been relating to its useability as a residence. But it is worth mentioning that the required security arrangements can easily be done in the area. The building can also accommodate the entire carcade of the Chief Minister. But is still to be seen whether the new CM will reside there or somewhere else.

