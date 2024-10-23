What will be the wind speed of cyclone DANA from Oct 23 to 26: Details here

By Himanshu
What will be the wind speed of cyclone DANA
Photo: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to commence from 23rd Oct evening. It would gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from 24th morning and reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph from 24th night till 25th October morning and decrease gradually thereafter. This will be the wind speed along and off Odisha coasts.

This above information is as per the Special Weather Bulletin 06 issued at 10.30 AM at 23rd October, 2024 by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Regarding the sea condition IMD also alerted that the Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough from 23rd evening and would become high to very high from 24th October morning to 25th October forenoon and improve gradually thereafter.

Refer this following table for details of the wind speed during cyclone DANA form today till October 26:

