West Bengal man’s body found hanging inside Bhubaneswar lodge

Bhubaneswar: The body of a 61-year-old man from West Bengal was found hanging inside a lodge room in the Master Canteen area of Bhubaneswar this evening. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Banerjee.

According to Police, Banerjee was staying in the lodge for the past seven days. However, the employees of the lodge attempted to check on him after getting calls from his family members, who called them after failing to reach him over the phone.

As the door of Banerjee’s room was locked from inside and the employees of the lodge did not get any response despite knocking at the door repeatedly, they informed the Kharavela Nagar Police about the incident.

A team of cops soon reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter after seizing Banerjee’s body. They also sent the body to the Capital Hospital for postmortem.

Further probe into the incident is underway.

