West Bengal man arrested in Rs 12.33 Crore online investment fraud case

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Cuttack: The Cyber Crime Police Station of Odisha Crime Branch has successfully arrested one accused person in connection with a high-value online investment fraud case involving a fake trading platform.

In this case, the complainant was contacted on July 31, 2025 through WhatsApp by unknown cyber fraudsters, who lured him to join a group posing as stock market consultants. The fraudsters gained his confidence by sharing fake investment tips and fabricated testimonials. Subsequently, the victim was persuaded to install a fraudulent trading application and invest funds.

Between August 12, 2025 and September 2, 2025, the complainant transferred a total amount of Rs 12,33,50,000 from his Axis Bank account into 9 different accounts through 52 transactions, as instructed by the fraudsters. When he attempted to withdraw the invested amount, the so-called “risk control team” of the fake platform denied the request on various pretexts. Realizing that he had been cheated, the victim lodged an FIR at the Cyber Crime Police Station.

During investigation, the team led by Inspector Tapan Kumar Pradhan meticulously analyzed transaction trails and digital evidence. Based on technical intelligence and field verification, a raid was conducted at Maniktala, Kolkata, West Bengal, leading to the identification and arrest of Rahul Jaiswal of West Bengal.

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Investigation revealed that an amount of Rs 4,15,50,000 was transferred by the complainant into the bank account linked to the arrested accused. The accused is an MBA graduate and is currently self-employed.

During the operation, incriminating materials including mobile phones, SIM cards, and other digital devices were seized from his possession.

The accused was arrested and produced before the Learned A.C.J.M., Sealdah, Kolkata, and has been brought on transit remand. He will be forwarded to the Court of Learned J.M.F.C.-III, Cuttack for further legal proceedings.

Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the organized cyber fraud network and to trace the remaining defrauded amount.