West Bengal installs CCTV cameras to keep track on movement of potato laden trucks

Balasore: The West Bengal government on Sunday have installed CCTV cameras to keep a track on the movement of potato laden trucks along its border.

Several potato-laden trucks were coming to Odisha through various illegal routes by giving bribes at various check points.

The potato crisis took place after West Bengal government directed to halt the supply of potato in the state.

The West Bengal decide to install CCTV cameras along the Odisha-West Bengal border to restrict the movement of the truck carrying potatoes.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has provided three kg potatoes at Rs 100 to the people. They have instructed to provide 3kgs of potatoes to all ration card holders and other people.

