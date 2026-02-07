Wedding procession turns into nightmare in Ganjam: Panchayat samiti member among 4 critically injured

Advertisement

Berhampur: Four persons, including a Panchayat Samiti member, sustained critical injuries in a violent attack during a wedding procession at Kusapur village under the Purusottampur police station limits in Ganjam district late Friday night.

As per reports, a wedding procession was passing through the village when a group of youths allegedly began pelting bricks and stones. When the local people objected to the act and warned the youths to stop, following which the situation escalated and they attacked the villagers with swords and iron rods. Baghala Panchayat Samiti member Prakash Chandra Nahak and four others identified as Rohit, Pramod and Krushna, sustained serious injuries in the assault.

The injured were immediately rushed the injured to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for medical treatment.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.The police have detained seven persons in the incident.