Wedding bus carrying 54 passengers overturns in Subarnapur, 15 injured

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Binika: At least 15 people were injured after a bus carrying participants of a wedding procession from the groom’s side overturned in Subarnapur district. The bus accident occurred near the Kartang village under Binika police limits in Odisha’s Subarnapur district early Sunday morning. No causalities were reported in the incident.

According to reports, many of the injured people have sustained critical injuries. Sources revealed that the bus carrying 54 passengers had gone to Boudh from Bargarh’s Kamanga vilage for a wedding. The bus reportedly lost control and overturned between 2:30 am and 3:00 am while returning from Boudh to Kamgaon in Sohelain Bargarh district.

All injured passengers were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment. Three of the injured passengers are currently undergoing treatment at Binika hospital and the other 12 people are being treated at the Subarnapur hospital. Some passengers have reportedly suffered fractures, including broken hands and legs.

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The exact cause of the accident is yet to be officially confirmed.

Upon receiving information, Binika police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.

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