Web portal of Subhadra scheme launched, apply online at the earliest

Bhubaneswar: The web portal of the Subhadra scheme has been launched. The portal has been launched launched by the Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

This web portal of Subhadra scheme is: www.subhadra.odisha.gov.in

“Don’t be misled by any fake website other than this portal,” the Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida cautioned. This web portal provides all kinds of information required about the Subhadra Yojana. Through this you can read about Subhadra scheme easily, conveniently, anywhere.

One can understand Its content is provided in both Odia and English languages. Frequently asked questions about the eligibility of beneficiaries, their rights, responsibilities and their answers are available on this web portal. Any question that comes to a person’s mind related to Subhadra can be answered on this web portal.

You can find any new announcement related to Subhadra Yojana on this web portal. To know more, you can call the toll free number – 14678. This toll free number will be operational from 6 am to 10 pm.

This form will be available in sufficient quantity and free of cost. Applicants have to submit only copy of Aadhaar card along with the filled form. The form will be started from September 4 in the afternoon at designated places and offices as per the instructions of Mo Seva Kendra, Jan Seva Kendra and District Collector.

Submission of this form is completely free of cost. With the approval of the Central government, this year the scheme will be started. And this process will continue until all the eligible beneficiaries are touched.