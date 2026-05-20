‘We Care Saathi’ App Launched to Boost Women’s Safety, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: Women’s safety in the Twin City has got a digital upgrade with the launch of the ‘We Care Saathi’ mobile application. Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh officially launched the app today, aimed at providing immediate help to women in distress.

Speaking at the launch, Commissioner Singh said the app will allow users to instantly send photos or videos of an accused to the ERSS control room in case of any incident. The feature is designed to speed up police response and improve evidence collection at the scene.

“We hope people will benefit from using this app in times of trouble,” police said. “The police will try to reach the spot in the shortest possible time.”

Officials noted that the average response time has already improved from 12 minutes to 7 minutes, and the new app is part of efforts to further prioritize women’s safety.

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Watch the video here:

(4:45 – Short docu film showing how the ‘We Care Saathi’ app works)