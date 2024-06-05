Wave of change in Odisha as BJP to form government in state

Bhubaneswar: The state of Odisha is all set to see a wave of change as the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) shall form government here, said reports on Wednesday. This time BJP will form government in the state. For the first time ever, BJP is going to form the government in Odisha.

Bharatiya Janata Party has got an absolute majority in the assembly elections this time. The team has crossed the magic number. With 78 seats, the BJP has secured an absolute majority to form the government. After 24 years, BJD will be the opposition party. The party has won only 51 seats this time. On the other hand Congress has won 14 seats.

After obtaining the full majority, the exercise will begin with the formation of the government. Today an important meeting of the BJP will be held in Delhi. In a day or two, the BJP’s MLA team will meet. The central observer of the party will come to Odisha. The meeting will be chaired by the Central Observer.

After that, the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. After the big victory, the BJP camp has seen a mega celebration. Leaders and workers celebrated the win.

On the other hand, after the BJP’s victory, the Prime Minister thanked the people of Odisha from Delhi. The Prime Minister said that this was possible due to the blessings of Lord Jagannath. He said, BJP Chief Minister will take oath for the first time in Odisha.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his happiness over the victory of BJP in Odisha. He said, this victory is not only BJP’s but also the victory of 4.5 crore Odias. This victory is a great victory for the identity, language, culture of the Odia people. Dharmendra said that all the promises made by the Prime Minister to the people of Odisha will be fulfilled.