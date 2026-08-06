Waterlogging disrupts life across Bhubaneswar amid heavy rainfall

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Bhubaneswar: The State capital city is reeling under the massive waterlogging following unrelenting downpour since last few days with rain water entering houses, apartments and slum settlements.

The residents are struggling to deal with the grim scenario with water level showing no signs of dipping down.

As per sources, the GGP Laxmisagar Canal Road is bearing the brunt of the rain with water inundating road and localities nearby.

The knee-deep water in the vicinity of the canal caused immense trouble for the inhabitants with the water entering residential houses.

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Residents living in near vicinity of canal are still in anxiety in night that at any point time there may be possible rupture on canal bank.

A fence also created around some points to avoid the breach of cannal by the administration along with the residents to drain the water down.

Water also gushed into residential houses in Tarini Basti and Jagannath Basti, with several people having spent restless night to monitor the rising water level to keep safe there belonging and themselves also.