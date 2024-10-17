Water supply to be disrupted in these areas of Bhubaneswar for two days; WATCO issues phone numbers for help, check details

Bhubaneswar: Water supply in many areas of Bhubaneswar will remain suspended for two days, informed Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) today.

As per a notification issued by the WATCO, the water supply will remain suspended for 24 hours i.e from 2 PM of October 18 to 2 PM of October 19 due to repair work at the main line of Mundali barrage.

Check the areas where the water supply will be disrupted:

Ghatikia:

Kalinga Nagar, Patrapada, Bharatpur, Shampur, Ghatikia, Khandagiri area, Kolathia, Aiginia, Baramunda, Jagannath Vihar, Rental Colony, CRPF Square area, Ekamra Villa, Baramunda bus stand area, Tapoban and AIIMS area.

Phone No-9437185954 (Ghatikia Manager)

Pokhariput:

Jadupur, Dumuduma, Housing Board Colony, Jagamara, Jagamohan Nagar, Dharma Vihar, Gandamunda, Bhaktamadhu Nagar, Anant Vihar, Lingaraj Vihar, Kargil slum, Kapilaprasad area, Sundarpada, Baramunda, Krishna Garden, Mallick Complex, Siddhi Vihar, Soubhagya Nagar, Satabdi Nagar

Phone No-9861062411 (Pokhariput Manager)

High-level tank:

Aerodrome area, Bhimpur, Palaspalli, Forest Park, Siripur, Ganganagar, from Unit 1 to Unit 8 (partially).

Phone No-9437279056 (High-level tank Manager)

Nayapali:

IRC Village (from N-1 to N-6), Nayapalli, Kabari slum, Gadasahi slum, Nilakantha Nagar, Balitota Sahi, Anand Vihar, Sitapur slum and Shashtri Nagar,

Phone No-8456020711 (Nayapali Manager)

Chandrasekharpur:

Niladri Vihar, Salia Sahi and Maitree Vihar

Phone No-9348039206 (Chandrasekharpur Manager)

Meanwhile, WATCO has advised the residents to store water to meet their requirements till Saturday 2 PM.