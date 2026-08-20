Water resources dept issues show-cause notice to BPPL over irregular gate opening at Anandapur barrage

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Bhubaneswar: The water resource department has issued show cause notice to Baitarani Power Projects Pvt. Ltd. (BPPL) over allegations of irregular and arbitrary opening of the gates of the Anandapur Barrage.

A letter in this regard has also been sent to the Chief Construction Engineer of the Anandapur Barrage Project, Salapada.

According to the official communication, BPPL has been opening the barrage gates randomly for power generation at its Baitarani Small Hydro Electric Project during peak flood and flash flood periods. This practice has allegedly led to uncontrolled flooding in the downstream areas of the barrage.

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The department has directed that BPPL be asked to explain the reasons for such irresponsible gate operations. The company has also been instructed to empty the barrage well before any extreme flood event to prevent downstream flooding.

Furthermore, it has been advised to operate the gates strictly in coordination with the project authorities.