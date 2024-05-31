Water pipe theft case: Commissionerate Police arrests 11 members of inter-state gang

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough in the water pipes worth Rs 1 Crore theft case, the Twin City Police Commissionerate arrested as many as 11 members of an inter-state gang today.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner Police (DCP) Prateek Singh informed that the city police had started an investigation based on complaints of water pipes thefts and arrested the accused whom it identified as Ramesh Chandra Sahu of GGP Colony in Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar, Sandip Kumar Agrawal alias Babulu of Choudwar in Cuttack, Alok Bhola of Sikiri village in Ganjam who lived in Bhubaneswar’s Bharatpur, Sk Rahim alias Raja of Bhubaneswar’s Chandaka, Papu Bhuyan of Patrapada, Srikanta Maharana alias Patia of Godipada in Nayagarh who lived in Patrapada, Rajkumar Parida of Badambadi in Cuttack, Bhagirathi Nayak alias Benu of Kotapala village in Khurda, Kartik Chandra Subudhi of Sarua village in Baghamari of Khurda and Rasmiranjan Dash alias Chiku of Brajabiharipur village in Cuttack who lived in CDA Sector 1 of Cuttack and the main accused Sudhir Behera alias Mantu of Chandaka.

Cash worth Rs 20,000, an auto-rickshaw, a motorcycle and 10 mobile phones were also seized from their possessions, said the DCP adding that they accused persons used to steal pipes from rural areas in Khurda, Rayagada, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Cuttack districts where the water pipeline work of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation department was going on and transport them in trucks to places outside the state where pipe melting work is done.

According to the DCP, the accused, who have sold pipes worth about Rs 1 crore till date, used fake challans for transportation purposes.

Further probe is on to arrest four other absconding members of the gang.