Water Level Rises in Subarnarekha River, Peak Flood Expected By 12 AM Tonight

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Bhubaneswar: The water level in the Subarnarekha River is rising steadily with 6,500 cusecs of water being released from Galudih barrage, reports suggested.

According to Chief Engineer Dilip Kumar Rout, a peak flood in the Subarnarekha is likely by 12 AM tonight. As a result, low-lying areas are at risk of inundation.

In Balasore district, Baliapal, Basta, Bhograi and Jaleswar are likely to be affected. Reports said waterlogging caused by the flood may persist for 3 to 4 more days.

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Meanwhile, the water level in the Jalaka River is receding. The Brahmani River is flowing below the danger mark. In the Baitarani River, the water level is also falling and is currently flowing at 18.57 feet.

The water level in the Salandi River remains steady. The Budhabalanga River is also flowing below the danger mark.

At the Hirakud reservoir, 17 gates are open. 2.80 lakh cusecs of water is entering per second and the same amount is being discharged. Due to this, 5.5 lakh cusecs of water is likely to flow through Mundali by tomorrow. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert.