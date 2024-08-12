Watches worth lakhs and cars worth crores, former CE’s valuables under scanner

Bhubaneswar: During house searches of former chief engineer Tara Prasad Mishra still underway, owns 10 apartments and five plots in Bhubaneswar.

So far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Mishra and his family members:

1) Flat No.103, Arpan apartment, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar.

2) Flat No.K-035, 3rd floor at Cosmopolis, Bhubaneswar.

3) Flat No.K-155-A, 15th floor at Cosmopolis, Bhubaneswar.

4) Flat at Falcon crest, Bhubaneswar.

5) Flat at Grand Awas, Bhubaneswar.

6) 2 Flats at Assotech, Bhubaneswar.

7) Flat No. 17, Ashiana apartment, Jharsuguda.

8) Flat No.207, Ashiana apartment, Jharsuguda.

9) Flat No.307, Ashiana apartment, Jharsuguda.

10) 7 plots in upscale areas of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Jatani. Details are under;

i) A piece of land vide plot No.496, Khata No.134/2015 at Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar.

ii) A piece of land vide plot No.524, Khata No.432/1661 at Dumduma, Bhubaneswar.

iii) A piece of land vide plot No.304, Khata No.314 at Rudrapur, Bhubaneswar.

iv) A piece of land vide plot No.358/9051, Khata No.412/861 at Rudrapur, Bhubaneswar.

v) A piece of land vide plot No.358/9054, Khata No.412/1844 at Rudrapur, Bhubaneswar.

vi) A piece of land vide plot No.4D/1386, Khata No.3A-PL, Bidanasi Project area, Cuttack.

vii) A piece of land vide plot No.258/666, Khata No.185 at Brahmakundal, Jatni.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above Flats/Plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

11) Bank deposits over Rs.2.7 Crore.

12) Gold approx. 1.5 Kg.

13) Cash over Rs. 6 Lakhs.

14) Foreign Currencies of USA, Thailand, Vietnam, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Malaysia & Singapore unearthed.

15) Rs.80 Lakhs on Medical education spent by Sri Mishra for his daughter (MBBS & MD).

16) Branded wrist watches including a Rolex watch worth approx. Rs.13 Lakhs.

17) Other deposits and investments in shares & Mutual funds are being ascertained.

18) Two luxury cars (Mercedes Benz and KIA Seltos).

The Odisha Vigilance has conducted raids on a former Chief Engineer, Roads and Building (Civil) at nine places on Monday. The raid was conducted on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.

The former Chief Engineer has been identified as Tara Prasad Mishra. He was working with Roads and Building (Civil), government of Odisha. Simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by 12 DSPs, 12 Inspectors, 16 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

The raids are being conducted at the following nine places in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Jharsuguda:

1. Residential house of Tara Prasad Mishra at Bhubaneswar.

2. Flat at Cosmopolis, Bhubaneswar.

3. Flat at Cosmopolis, Bhubaneswar.

4. Flat at Ashiana Apartment, Jharsuguda.

5. Flat at Ashiana Apartment, Jharsuguda.

6. Flat at Ashiana Apartment, Jharsuguda.

7. His parental house at Athagarh, Cuttack.

8. House of his relative at Tigharia, Cuttack.

9. House of his another relative at Plot No. 1191, Nilakantha Nagar, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar.

