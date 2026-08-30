Watch: Young man jumps into Subarnarekha river in Mayurbhanj, rescue operation underway

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Mayurbhanj: A young man has reportedly gone missing after he jumped off a bridge into the Subarnarekha river near Jamasela area under the Jharpokharia police limits in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Sunday.

According to sources, the young man reportedly parked his motorcycle on the bridge then jumped into the river.

The passers by informed the police about the incident. On being informed, the Jharpokharia police reached the spot and is investigating the incident. The Jharkhand police is also reportedly on the spot.

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Meanwhile, rescue operation is underway to locate the missing youth.

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