Woman slips while trying to board a moving train in Talcher, RPF ASI comes to rescue

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Talcher: An RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) saved a woman passenger’s life by rescuing her when she slipped while trying to board a moving train.

The incident took place at Handidhua railway station in Odisha’s Talcher district.

According to reports, the woman was reportedly trying to board a moving train when she suddenly lost balance and began to fall from the train.

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RPF officer Rakesh Amant, who was on duty, nearby saw the woman falling and immediately rushed forward her, preventing her fall then pushed her inside the train, thus saving her life.

The RPF officer’s quick action and presence of mind helped in averting a major disaster.

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