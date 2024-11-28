WATCH: VK Pandian makes first public appearance after elections in Odisha

Cuttack: Former IAS VK Pandian made his first public appearance after the Odisha Assembly elections in the marriage ceremony of former MLA Prabhat Ranjan Biswal’s daughter in Cuttack on Wednesday night.

Attending the marriage ceremony of the daughter of former MLA Prabhat Ranjan Biswal and the sister of sitting MLA of Choudwar Souvik Biswal, Pandian made his first public appearance after staying low.

Following the defeat of Biju Janta Dal in the Assembly election, VK Pandian who was seen as a prominent face had avoided the limelight.

