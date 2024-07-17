WATCH: Viral video shows elephant drinking water from tap in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Every other day, some new videos and photos are seen going viral. Some of these are funny while some are emotional. They always amuse people diving their way to everyone’s phone.

In the same way, a video is going viral all over the internet. It can be seen in the video that not only humans but even elephants can drink water from a tap. An elephant is seen drinking water right from a tap. Such a scene has been seen in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

An elephant roaming around the Bharatpur forest area drank water from the tap with its trunk. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by PCCF Sushant Nanda. The video has clearly shown how the elephant has been influenced by city life. The IFS Officer has captioned the post as, “Drinking straight from the tap…

Living in Bharatpur forest with Bhubaneswar city sprawling all around it, this tusker has urbanized a bit.”

As the forests are being destroyed and deforestation is at its peak, the elephant is all set to take up urban lifestyle. They are also familiar with the urban culture and civilization.

WATCH THE X VIDEO HERE:



@Susanta Nanda

