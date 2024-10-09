Watch: Under construction roof collapses in Dhenkanal; 1 killed, 2 critical

Dhenkanal: In an unfortunate incident, one labourer was killed while two others were critically injured after an under construction roof collapsed while they were working on it in Dhenkanal district today.

Sources said that over 10-12 workers were reportedly engaged for the construction of the roof of a hotel beside NH-55 at Mahisapata Chhak in Dhenkanal, however, the under construction roof caved in all of a sudden due to some unknown reason.

While three to four of the workers were trapped under the debris, others had a narrow escape from being hurt. The trapped workers were soon rescued by the people present on the spot in a very critical condition. However, one of them died while two others were rushed to the Dhenkanal hospital in a critical condition for treatment.

A team of cops started an investigation into the matter after reaching the spot after getting information about the mishap. They are trying to ascertain under what circumstances the under construction roof collapsed.

Meanwhile, firefighters also have started a search operation to find out whether any other worker is trapped under the debris.