Watch: Tuition teacher arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in Khurda district

Khurda: A tuition teacher was reportedly arrested by the police on charges of assaulting a minor girl sexually in Gambharimunda area under Nachuni Police Station limits of Khurda district today.

As alleged by the mother of the minor girl, Lingaraj Muduli, the accused tuition teacher, reportedly called a group of students at around 7 PM on October 5 to the Primary School of Tota village claiming that he had got the keys of the school office and would show them the question papers so that they can write the examination well and fetch more marks.

As lured by the teacher, the students reached the school. Soon, Muduli allegedly took a class 7 girl to the kitchen of the institute and sexually assaulted her by force. He also issued a warning to the students saying that he would kill them if they inform about the matter to anyone.

After returning home, the concerned minor girl did not inform her parents about her ordeal out of fear, but denied to go for tuition any more. However, she spoke up the truth of her unwillingness after her mother asked her repeatedly.

After learning about the incident, the minor girl’s mother reportedly asked the tuition teacher about it. Though he denied the allegations initially, but later confessed his crime.

Meanwhile, the student’s mother filed a complaint against the tuition teacher at the Gambharimunda Police Beat House, based on which cops started an investigation into the allegation and arrested him for interrogation.

Sources said that the accused will will be forwarded to the court tomorrow.