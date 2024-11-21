Watch: Tribal woman forced to consume human faeces in Odisha, accused on the run

Balangir: In a shocking and saddening incident, a tribal woman was allegedly assaulted and forced to consume human faeces at Jurabandha village under the Bangamunda police station area in Odisha’s Balangir district recently.

As per the FIR, the incident occurred on November 16 when the 20-year-old tribal woman protested damages to the crops on her agricultural land caused by a man. The non-tribal man reportedly damaged some crops while he was operating a tractor on the agricultural land. The accused also allegedly misbehaved with the aunt when she went to rescue her.

Soon after committing the crime, the accused fled the spot and is still at large.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo informed that police have formed two special teams to trace and arrest the accused at the earlier possible time.