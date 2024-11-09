WATCH: Subhadra scheme money to be deposited in account of beneficiaries on November 24

Sundargarh: The Subhadra scheme money for the beneficiaries shall be deposited in the account by November 24 said Pravati Parida Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha on Saturday. The third installment of the first phase will be distributed in a program in Sundargarh.

This amount will be available to the remaining eligible beneficiaries. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida gave important information in this regard. So far 1 crore 50 thousand women have registered. In the 2nd phase, a total of 60 lakh women have been given assistance.

“We will soon pay the rest of the beneficiaries in the third phase,” Pravati Parida said. She further said, after NPCI clearance, we have decided to give money to women. No beneficiaries who are eligible shall rejected.

Several changes to much popular Subhadra Yojana has been approved by the Odisha cabinet on Wednesday said reliable reports. On 22nd August, 2024, the Odisha State Cabinet approved Subhadra-a flagship scheme to financially empower women, and provide safety nets to them and their families with a budget allocation of Rs. 55,825 crores for a period of 5 years.

Till date, more than 1 crore applicants have registered themselves on the portal. More than 60 lakh beneficiaries have been approved in two phases, said reports.

The Cabinet in its meeting dated October 23 2024 approved the following relating to Subhadra money:

The deviations from the exclusion criteria as listed in the scheme guidelines with respect to applicants present in NFSA/SFSS database in light of the justification provided above and the resultant list of eligible beneficiaries submitted by OCAC.

Inclusion of CBDC as a mode of providing financial assistance under Subhadra.

Non issuance of ATM-cum-debit card for Subhadra.

The delinking of portal from the Aadhaar e-KYC module for the period from September 8 to September 13 and in lieu of that verification of e-KYC through other database like NFSA and PM KISAN.

Modification of para 9.1.e and 9.1.g of the SUBHADRA guideline in order to include two Civil Society (non-official) representatives in the BLSC/ ULSC, who shall be nominated by the concerned chairpersons of the Block/ ULB level scrutiny committee.

WATCH THE VISUAL HERE: