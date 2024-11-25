Watch: Shark found on Sonapur Beach, dies; buried

Berhampur: In an unfortunate incident, the huge shark which was spotted on Sonapur Beach of Odisha’s Ganjam district earlier today died.

After finding the Shark on the beach, the forest officials with the help of the fishermen tried their best to save it and send it to the deep water.

Later, veterinary doctors rushed to the spot to provide treatment to the seas creature as it had sustained grievous injuries on it body. However, it succumbed to its injuries, following which it was buried on the seashore after a postmortem.

A huge crowd had gathered on the spot to have a glance of the 21-feet long shark whose weight is assumed to be over 1.5 tons.