Watch: Senior citizens dare heavy rain, sit on dharna for old-age pension in Mayurbhanj district

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Udala: In a shocking incident, hundreds of senior citizens were seeing sitting on the road for their rights of old-age pension amid heavy rain at Sarat Chhaka in Kaptipada block of Mayurbhanj district today.

According to reports, hundreds of old-age pension beneficiaries from nine grama panchyats of Kaptipada block reportedly blocked the Kaptipada-Keonjhar road at Sarat Chhaka alleging irregularities of payment of old-age pensions.

While they were protesting, it rained heavily, but they dared the heavy rain and continued their protest to press their demands.

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The protestors alleged that though the state government has increased the amount of old-age pension but they are not getting it. Besides, they claimed that they are not getting the pension on regular basis. This apart some eligible beneficiaries also have been allegedly excluded from the list of the beneficiaries. Thus, they demanded their inclusion in the list, full and on-time payment of the pension money.

On being informed, Kaptipada BDO along with the Social Security Officers reached the spot and started discussions with the protestors and assured to look into the demands.

Also Read: Three Panchayat Officials Arrested For Misappropriating Old Age Pension Funds