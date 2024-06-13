Watch: RPF cop saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train at Cuttack

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Cuttack: A cop of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reportedly saved the life of a passenger who fell while trying to board a running train at Cuttack station in Odisha today.

One Juel Hussain was reportedly traveling in Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari SF Express. However, he had got down at Cuttack railway station to purchase some food. He was running on the platform to board the train as it had already started the journey after a brief halt. In his bid to catch the train, Hussain accidentally slipped, fell on the platform and was getting being dragged by the moving train.

In the meantime, Ramesh Chandra Behera, a RPF cop who was dong his duty on the station, noticed Hussain getting being dragged by the moving train and rushed to the spot and managed to rescue him.

Undoubtedly, the timely intervention of Ramesh saved Hussain’s life.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident went viral following which appreciation poured-in for Ramesh for showing his presence of mind and saving Hussain’s life.

Watch the video here:

 

