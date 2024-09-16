WATCH: Road rage in Bhubaneswar, 2 vehicles seized and 5 arrested

Bhubaneswar: A road rage in Bhubaneswar has been witnessed in the morning on Monday, said reliable reports in this regard.

A video of a few people driving recklessly from Ram Mandir square to Rupali Square has gone viral and is being widely shared on all social media platforms

The police conducted an investigation based on the viral video. The police are looking for the accused in various places, said reports.

According to reports, in the road rage incident that was seen today in Bhubaneswar was shocking. The Bhubaneswar police has arrested five persons and seized two vehicles.

Search is underway for the others. Further detailed reports waited in this regard.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

