Watch: Rivers swell in Odisha as incessant rain leaves Baleshwar waterlogged

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Baleshwar: As it continues to rain for hours together in , several rivers are swelling at dangerous pace once again. These river include Baitarani , Budhabalanga , Brahmani and Jalaka river.

Water in the Jalaka river is also flowing above alert level while level of water of Budhabalanga river is increasing towards alert level.

Meanwhile, Baleshwar district has been battling with incessant rainfall throughout.

Low lying areas of the Baleshwar town are inundated, with many streets also witnessing heavy accumulation of rainwater as common man faced disruption.

Due to ankle deep drain water, road linking Baleswar town with Remuna is submerged.

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Both, two adjoining parts are out of reach and it leads to problems to daily commuters.

Various places like Ekata nagar, Gudipada and City clinic square in Baleshwar town are also water logged. Waterlogging is seen in many parts including the Square.

Meanwhile, a huge quantity of water is flowing on the road at the Nua Sahi Square thereby affecting the normal life of the locality.

As water continues to gush, the swollen river water has turned many people more anxious among all residents, particularly the dwellers located in lower elevation places.

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