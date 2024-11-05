WATCH: Rare 22kg huge Boda fish sold for Rs 5,720 in Odisha

Cuttack: The humongous 22kg Boda fish caught this morning by a fisherman in near Mundali in the lower catchment area of Mahanadi is the talk of the town now in Cuttack district. It was sold for Rs 5,720.

Even before anyone knew about the Boda fish, it got sold for a whopping Rs 5,720 at the rate of Rs 260 per kg. The natural habitat of this fish is the deep waters in the rocky areas.

The Boda fish has only one central bone and is fleshy and delectable to the palates. This fish species can weigh up to one quintal.

Earlier in 1999, a Boda fish was caught from Mundali by a fisherman which weighed 52 kilograms.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: