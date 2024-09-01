WATCH: Price of fish skyrockets in Bhubaneswar as bird flu scare keeps people away from chicken

Bhubaneswar: The price of fish has skyrocketed in Bhubaneswar as bird flu scare has kept people away from chicken, said reports on Sunday. People are shying away from chicken though the price has decreased to Rs. 100 to Rs. 120 per kilogram.

Unprecedented crowds have been witnessed in fish markets across Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports in this regard. Common fish such as Rohu and Catla which were selling for Rs. 100 to Rs. 150 per kilogram are now being sold at Rs. 300 and above. The other fish varieties are being sold at a starting price of Rs. 400 per kilogram.

The fish mongers and the fish traders have said that, they are being forced to sell fish at a higher price as they are buying the fish at a very high price. The customers on the other hand have said that the rising prices of fish has led to them being troubled. It is burning a hole in their pockets as the vegetables are also expensive now.

