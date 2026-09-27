Watch: Pregnant woman carried on sling for five-kms as village lacks road connectivity in Gajapati district

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Mohana: Both central and Odisha government are spending crores of rupees for the development of road infrastructures both in urban and rural areas. However, there are several villages in the state which are yet to have proper road connectivity. Residents of those villages face different problems in their day-to-day life due to lack of motorable roads. Be it children going to the schools or patients needing medical emergencies, they have to either walk or carried on slings or shoulders for over five kilometres.

One such disturbing incident has now come to the fore from Mohanaguda village under Mohana Block of Gajapati district in which a pregnant woman was carried on sling for five-kilometres as the village has no motorable road connectivity.

A pregnant woman of village reportedly developed labourpains in the morning, following which the family members with the help of the local Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) Jermina Majhi called the ambulance to take her to the nearest hospital, Mohana Community Health Centre (CHC), to attend medical emergency.

However, as Mohanaguda village does not has motorable roads, the emergency vehicle could not reach the village and waited for the pregnant woman at Gondaguda village, which is about five kilometres away from Mohanaguda village.

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Finding no other option, the pregnant woman’s family members with the help of the villagers prepared a sling using clothes, a plastic chair and bamboo and carried her till the spot where the ambulance was waiting for them at Gondaguda village.

Upon her arrival, the pregnant woman was immediately wheeled into the Mohana Hospital, where she delivered a baby boy. Both the newborn and the mother are reportedly doing well, informed the ASHA worker.

Meanwhile, the residents of the village requested the local and district administrations to construct a motorable road to the village so that they would not face inconveniences especially when there is a need for medical emergencies.