Watch: Odisha farmers get major relief, Paddy registration deadline extended by 7 days

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Bhubaneswar: In a major relief for farmers in Odisha, the government has extended the deadline for registration for paddy procurement by another seven days.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra announced that the deadline for the paddy registration period, which was set for August 31, has been extended for another seven days.

The Minister said the paddy registration process, which began on August 6 this year, has seen registration of more than 17 lakh farmers for paddy sale. Last year, a total of 19.67 lakh farmers had registered, and a similar number is expected this year as well.

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He said that the government decided to extend the deadline by seven days as many farmers faced network issues at some places during the registration process, causing inconvenience.

Discussions have been held with the technical team to resolve the problem and the government has assured that the network and technical glitches will be fixed soon.