WATCH: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo talks about Cyclone ‘Dana’ preparedness

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo informed about Cyclone ‘Dana’ preparedness by the government on Monday.

According to reports by ANI, on the preparedness for Cyclone ‘Dana’, Odisha Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said, “The Odisha government is in total preparedness in both the energy and agriculture departments… Department has issued necessary instructions to the concerned officers and others.”

He further told ANI, “Their leaves have been cancelled and they’ve all been told to be on high alert… The basic issue is that now even the Meteorological Department is not able to predict and project which way the cyclone is going to go… They are estimating that it may move towards North Odisha.”

The Deputy CM further informed that, “Three districts may mainly be affected – Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak. The rest of the coastal districts like Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam and others may receive heavy rainfall. Basic advisories have been given to all the agricultural officers and the district collectors and everybody to be prepared to ensure that whatever rainwater comes is quickly evacuated…”

It is worth mentioning here that on cyclone ‘Dana’ and temperature in Delhi, IMD scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy told ANI that,” Heavy rainfall warning issued in A&N Islands for today and tomorrow and in coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Odisha for 23rd October. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected on 24th & 25th Oct in the gangetic West Bengal and coastal Odisha.”

She further added, “Heavy rainfall is also expected in Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya from October 23 to October 25…. In Delhi, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33-34 degrees Celcius and minimum temperature at 18-20 degrees Celcius.”